Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GT. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 51,673 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 821,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.