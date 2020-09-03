ValuEngine Downgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Sell

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $354.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 114.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 59.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

