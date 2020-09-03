Bank of America Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $475.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $260.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM opened at $423.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $478.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,270 shares of company stock worth $100,705,150. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.