Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $300.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $423.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $478.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -1.25.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at $52,894,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,270 shares of company stock valued at $100,705,150. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $199,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.