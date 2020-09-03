Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $525.00 at FBN Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at FBN Securities from $250.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. FBN Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $211.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $423.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $478.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.51 and a 200-day moving average of $192.01.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $5,195,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,270 shares of company stock valued at $100,705,150 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $380,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $6,313,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after buying an additional 65,299 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

