ValuEngine Upgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to “Buy”

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

MTEM opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 42.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 18.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 520,397 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

