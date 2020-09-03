First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $124.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.46.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 15.64%. Equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 2,391 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.82. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

