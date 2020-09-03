Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to “Buy”

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,041,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 1,023,509 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $831,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 795,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 228,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 179,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.