Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.