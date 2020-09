Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

