$900,000.00 in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. AC Immune reported sales of $33.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $15.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.24 million to $17.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.07 million, with estimates ranging from $61.80 million to $80.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AC Immune.

ACIU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut AC Immune from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth $77,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 206.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

