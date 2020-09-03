Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report $62.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.97 million. Irhythm Technologies posted sales of $55.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $251.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.40 million to $261.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $363.65 million, with estimates ranging from $347.08 million to $411.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on IRTC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.27 and a beta of 1.79. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $232.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $630,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,935.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,224,509.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,438.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $24,044,415. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

