Zacks: Analysts Expect Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.80 Million

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to post sales of $30.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $31.60 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $38.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $124.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $125.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.73 million, with estimates ranging from $131.40 million to $136.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Kingstone Companies had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

