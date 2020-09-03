1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.40 Million

Analysts predict that 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) will announce sales of $80.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Source’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.30 million and the highest is $84.50 million. 1st Source posted sales of $82.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full-year sales of $318.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.30 million to $329.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $305.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.50 million to $306.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

SRCE opened at $34.38 on Thursday. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $880.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

