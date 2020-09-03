Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will announce $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.49 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $9.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

ATUS stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,504,441 shares of company stock worth $86,775,579. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Altice USA by 112.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Altice USA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Altice USA by 228.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 91,233 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 71.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 660,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 21.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.