Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shutterstock (SSTK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK):

8/28/2020 – Shutterstock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

8/28/2020 – Shutterstock was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Shutterstock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

8/21/2020 – Shutterstock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

8/20/2020 – Shutterstock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

8/4/2020 – Shutterstock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

7/28/2020 – Shutterstock was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

7/23/2020 – Shutterstock is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

SSTK stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Shutterstock Inc has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 23,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $851,065.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,108,817.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,150,062 shares of company stock valued at $98,820,880. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,730,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,967,000 after purchasing an additional 97,431 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

