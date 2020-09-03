$66.03 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will report sales of $66.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $182.70 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,673.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $75.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $188.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $282.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.39). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 49,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,925,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCUS opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

