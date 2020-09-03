Ambarella (AMBA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA):

9/2/2020 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/1/2020 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/20/2020 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/7/2020 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

AMBA opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,755.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $409,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ambarella by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

