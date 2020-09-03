Zacks: Analysts Expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will post sales of $97.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. International Seaways reported sales of $71.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $468.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $478.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $401.72 million, with estimates ranging from $337.51 million to $460.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSW. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 626.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in International Seaways by 961.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 141.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in International Seaways by 144.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INSW opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

