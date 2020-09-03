Zacks: Analysts Expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will report sales of $309.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $319.50 million. Verso posted sales of $616.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. Verso has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Verso by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Verso by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Verso in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Verso by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

