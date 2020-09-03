$85.06 Million in Sales Expected for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will post $85.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.50 million to $85.42 million. Blackline posted sales of $74.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year sales of $337.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.50 million to $338.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $399.77 million, with estimates ranging from $386.22 million to $418.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Blackline in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,865,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,013 shares of company stock worth $27,461,323 in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 285.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

BL opened at $92.77 on Thursday. Blackline has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -130.66 and a beta of 0.87.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

