Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. 5,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 286,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 390,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,188 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

