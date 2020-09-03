Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $322.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 906,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 193,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $2,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

