Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of POAI opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Precision Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,902.82% and a negative return on equity of 124.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precision Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Therapeutics

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

