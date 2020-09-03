Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a coverage optimism score of 1.81 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

