Stifel Nicolaus Increases Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $72.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sitime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sitime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of SITM opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. Sitime has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -122.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Sitime will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $782,842.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,760,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,555,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,634,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Sitime in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

