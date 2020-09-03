ValuEngine Upgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to “Hold”

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

SND stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 265.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 318.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 178,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 44.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

