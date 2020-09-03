ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCSC. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of SCSC opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $625.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.32. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $81,447.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ScanSource by 250.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 296.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 40.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

