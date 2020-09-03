Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAL. TheStreet raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SAL opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $101.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 20.21%. Research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.