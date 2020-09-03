Reviewing Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yum China and J Alexanders, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 2 6 0 2.75 J Alexanders 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum China presently has a consensus target price of $53.62, indicating a potential downside of 7.45%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than J Alexanders.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of J Alexanders shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Yum China shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of J Alexanders shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yum China and J Alexanders’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.78 billion 2.49 $713.00 million $1.88 30.81 J Alexanders $247.27 million 0.25 $8.82 million N/A N/A

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than J Alexanders.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and J Alexanders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 6.33% 16.35% 7.65% J Alexanders -10.66% -6.74% -3.29%

Volatility & Risk

Yum China has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J Alexanders has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yum China beats J Alexanders on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 5,900 KFC restaurants; 2,200 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 14 East Dawning restaurants; 4 Taco Bell restaurants; and 13 COFFii & JOY units. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill. The company's restaurants offer American menu. As of April 29, 2019, it operated 46 restaurants in 16 states. J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

