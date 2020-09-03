Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $98.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of CTLT opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 124.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 489,646 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 30.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

