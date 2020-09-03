Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LEVI has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

NYSE LEVI opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,275.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $110,554.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,132.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,641 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

