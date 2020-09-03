Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $30.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INVH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,856 shares of company stock worth $4,297,490 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 926.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 250,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 225,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Invitation Homes by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46,644 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

