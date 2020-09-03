ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price target on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
ING Groep stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.