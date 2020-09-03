Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

NYSE HRC opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.40. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

