Short Interest in Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Increases By 2,250.0%

Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTY opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Mechanical Technology has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mechanical Technology had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

