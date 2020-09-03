AGNC INVT 1000 DR REP 1 SRS F PRF (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Shares Up 0.1%

AGNC INVT 1000 DR REP 1 SRS F PRF (NASDAQ:AGNCP) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.71. 18,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 248,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC INVT 1000 DR REP 1 SRS F PRF stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC INVT 1000 DR REP 1 SRS F PRF (NASDAQ:AGNCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

