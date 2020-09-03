Agilityshares Dynamic Etf (NYSEARCA:THY) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Agilityshares Dynamic Etf (NYSEARCA:THY)’s stock price were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 8,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agilityshares Dynamic Etf stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilityshares Dynamic Etf (NYSEARCA:THY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 616,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,230,000. Agilityshares Dynamic Etf comprises about 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

