LEO (NYSE:RMG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.19. 194,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 90,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28.

In other LEO news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $173,942.

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

