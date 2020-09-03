Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) Shares Up 0.6%

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CVE:CTS) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.77. 274,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 122,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

