Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.57

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.57 and traded as high as $36.23. Gardner Denver shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 1,895,434 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gardner Denver stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Gardner Denver worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

