MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.87

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $8.09. MVC Capital shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 8,683 shares changing hands.

MVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get MVC Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 67.19, a quick ratio of 67.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MVC Capital, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 3,228,024 shares of MVC Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $3,776,788.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MVC Capital by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in MVC Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MVC Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MVC Capital by 1,622.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MVC Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 218,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile (NYSE:MVC)

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.