Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.11

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.11 and traded as high as $24.06. Symantec shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 4,680,818 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Symantec Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

