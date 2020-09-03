DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.62. DHI Group shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 66,946 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on DHI Group from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DHI Group news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 20,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $47,528.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,995 shares in the company, valued at $366,388.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,967 shares of company stock valued at $76,638. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.