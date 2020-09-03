Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.76

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.76 and traded as high as $30.76. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 4,326,269 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.