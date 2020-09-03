Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.68

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.68 and traded as high as $78.63. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV shares last traded at $76.88, with a volume of 87,407 shares changing hands.

PAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 47.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 73.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 219.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.