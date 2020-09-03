Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.49

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.49 and traded as high as $23.80. Office Depot shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 385,465 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. BidaskClub raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 6.9% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,768,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 515,997 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 70.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,279,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 672,421 shares in the last quarter.

Office Depot Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

