General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.14. General Moly shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,167,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get General Moly alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Moly stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 542,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of General Moly at the end of the most recent quarter.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.