AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.12. AirMedia Group shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 136,353 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AirMedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

About AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

