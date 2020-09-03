AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $3.62. AU Optronics shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 451,658 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AU Optronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AU Optronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.73.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.