Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $228.00 at SVB Leerink

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $226.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.43. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

